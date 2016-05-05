FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Canadian pension fund returns decline in first quarter -RBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian pension funds posted lower first-quarter returns on their investments due to global market volatility, according to RBC Investor & Treasury Services data released on Thursday.

Growth has been negative in three out of the last four quarters, the company said.

Returns fell 0.03 percent in the first quarter, following a 5.4 percent return in full-year 2015.

“Global uncertainty created a volatile start to the year for markets around the world before stabilizing somewhat as the year progressed,” said David Heisz, chief executive of RBC Investor Services Trust, a unit of the company.

Canadian funds have pursued a strategy of directly investing in assets such as infrastructure and real estate around the world, but they remain mostly invested in global equity markets.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Richard Chang

