Quebec's top pension fund to take over infrastructure projects
January 13, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Quebec's top pension fund to take over infrastructure projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Quebec’s largest pension fund said on Tuesday it struck a deal with the cash-strapped provincial government to finance, develop and operated major infrastructure projects, highlighting the appetite of such funds for unconventional assets.

The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said the first two projects happening under the agreement will be worth about C$5 billion ($4.19 billion), with a target completion data of late 2020.

$1 = 1.1945 Canadian dollars Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Meredith Mazzilli

