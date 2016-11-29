US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with health stocks; Nasdaq hits record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, his spokeswoman said on Twitter. She gave no details of a topic.
Political sources say the Liberal government will reveal its decision on two pipelines. Ottawa is widely expected to veto Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific while allowing the firm to replace the Canadian sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 29 Hedge fund Coliseum Capital Management LLC, the third-largest shareholder of Performance Sports Group Ltd, said it was in talks with a third party related to a potential deal involving the maker of Bauer ice hockey gear.
* Encanto Potash Corp says Stavros Daskos has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer