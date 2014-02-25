FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Oliver to decide on Northern Gateway pipeline by mid-June
February 25, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Oliver to decide on Northern Gateway pipeline by mid-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Natural Resources Minister, Joe Oliver, said on Tuesday he intends to meet the mid-June deadline on deciding whether to approve Enbridge Inc’s Northern Gateway oil pipeline to the Pacific coast.

Canada’s regulators recommended on Dec. 19 that the federal government approve the C$7.9 billion ($7.1 billion) pipeline, which would run 1,177 km (730 miles) from Edmonton, Alberta, through wilderness to the British Columbia coast

The government has 180 days to decide on whether to approve it, and Oliver said he is consulting with aboriginal groups as required.

“We would expect to meet the deadline,” Oliver told a news conference.

