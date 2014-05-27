FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada seeks to improve ties with aboriginals on resource deals
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Canada seeks to improve ties with aboriginals on resource deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 27 (Reuters) - Stung by criticism that aboriginal groups have not been consulted enough on projects like the Northern Gateway pipeline, the Canadian government announced two initiatives on Tuesday to improve coordination with natives.

Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford announced the creation of Major Projects Management Office West to serve as a single point for the federal government to coordinate activities on energy infrastructure with British Columbia First Nations and with industry in British Columbia and Alberta.

He also announced a tripartite forum to provide an opportunity for the federal government, the British Columbia provincial government and B.C. aboriginal leaders to share information and align efforts on development of energy infrastructure and natural resources on the Pacific Coast.

Enbridge Inc wants to build the 525,000-barrel-per-day Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast at a cost of C$7.9 billion ($7.2 billion). The government has said it was looking to decide by mid-June on whether to approve the pipeline.

$1=$1.09 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.