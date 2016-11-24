(Adds details, background)

OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects on Nov. 29, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific coast and approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its ageing Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.

The Canadian cabinet discussed the pipelines at a regular weekly meeting on Tuesday, said one source, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The question of pipelines is a major political challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under pressure from greens to block projects that could lead to more emissions from the oil sands. At the same time, the energy industry wants more pipelines to ease transport bottlenecks in Alberta.

Laurel Munroe, chief spokeswoman for Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, said cabinet had committed to making a decision on the Enbridge projects by Friday. An announcement would be made shortly thereafter, she added.

Trudeau has long opposed Northern Gateway, citing the proposed routing through a rain forest. Line 3 is currently running at just over half capacity because of voluntary pressure restrictions. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Shumaker)