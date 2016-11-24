(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will
announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc
pipeline projects on Nov. 29, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect
Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta's
oil sands to the Pacific coast and approve Enbridge's plan to
replace the Canadian segments of its ageing Line 3 from Alberta
to Wisconsin.
The Canadian cabinet discussed the pipelines at a regular
weekly meeting on Tuesday, said one source, who asked to remain
anonymous because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The question of pipelines is a major political challenge for
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under pressure from greens
to block projects that could lead to more emissions from the oil
sands. At the same time, the energy industry wants more
pipelines to ease transport bottlenecks in Alberta.
Laurel Munroe, chief spokeswoman for Natural Resources
Minister Jim Carr, said cabinet had committed to making a
decision on the Enbridge projects by Friday. An announcement
would be made shortly thereafter, she added.
Trudeau has long opposed Northern Gateway, citing the
proposed routing through a rain forest. Line 3 is currently
running at just over half capacity because of voluntary pressure
restrictions.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by W Simon and Lisa
Shumaker)