9 months ago
Canada PM set to unveil major pipeline decisions on Tuesday
November 29, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 9 months ago

Canada PM set to unveil major pipeline decisions on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to reveal his government's verdict on at least two major pipeline projects when he makes an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.

Although Trudeau spokeswoman Kate Purchase did not reveal the topic of the event, political sources say the Liberal government will address the fate of two Enbridge Inc proposals.

Ottawa is widely expected to veto the Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific province of British Columbia while allowing the firm to replace the Canadian sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.

Purchase declined to comment when asked whether Trudeau would also reveal a decision on Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to more than double the capacity of its Trans Mountain line from Alberta to the Pacific.

Environmental and aboriginal activists fiercely oppose the idea, saying the risks of a devastating spill are too great.

Approving the pipeline could be politically damaging for the Liberals, who won power in 2015 in part due to strong support in British Columbia. The Liberals have until Dec. 19 to make a final decision. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
