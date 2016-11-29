OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau is set to reveal his government's verdict on at least
two major pipeline projects when he makes an announcement at
4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday.
Although Trudeau spokeswoman Kate Purchase did not reveal
the topic of the event, political sources say the Liberal
government will address the fate of two Enbridge Inc
proposals.
Ottawa is widely expected to veto the Northern Gateway line
from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific province of British
Columbia while allowing the firm to replace the Canadian
sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.
Purchase declined to comment when asked whether Trudeau
would also reveal a decision on Kinder Morgan Inc's
plans to more than double the capacity of its Trans Mountain
line from Alberta to the Pacific.
Environmental and aboriginal activists fiercely oppose the
idea, saying the risks of a devastating spill are too great.
Approving the pipeline could be politically damaging for the
Liberals, who won power in 2015 in part due to strong support in
British Columbia. The Liberals have until Dec. 19 to make a
final decision.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)