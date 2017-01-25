FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tundra confirms source of Canadian oil spill onto native land
January 25, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

Tundra confirms source of Canadian oil spill onto native land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of leak of some 200,000 liters of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan, the company's president said on Wednesday.

"TEML confirms that the source of the Ocean Man release is from a TEML Pipeline," Bryan Lankester, wrote in an email, referring to the name of the First Nation community on whose land the spill was discovered on Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

