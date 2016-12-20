Saudi may achieve budget surplus by 2020 -finance minister
DUBAI, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia expects to have at least balanced its budget by 2020 and may even post a surplus, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a news conference on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 20 Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light in November.
In a blog post Ecojustice, the law firm representing environmental groups Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said it had launched the lawsuit in a bid to halt the pipeline expansion. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Paul Simao)
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will narrowly reach a new record this year, topping last year's by a mere 5,000 vehicles, despite a 2.2 percent decline this month from a year earlier, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 22 A consortium led by three Chinese exchanges has offered 28 rupees ($0.27) per share to buy a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, according to a statement and the bourse's top official.