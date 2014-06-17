Canada approves Enbridge pipeline to West Coast

June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian government approved the construction of Enbridge Inc’s C$7.9 billion ($7.22 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline on Tuesday, contingent on the company meeting all conditions set out in a report by a regulatory panel.

The federal review panel had urged the government to approve the project, which would link Alberta’s oil sands with a Pacific port, after concluding that it would pose little risk to the environment if the company complied with 209 environmental, technical and social conditions.

“After carefully reviewing the report, the Government accepts the independent Panel’s recommendation to impose 209 conditions on Northern Gateway Pipelines’ proposal,” Canada’s Natural Resources minister Greg Rickford said in a statement.