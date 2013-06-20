FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta regulator says Legacy Oil owns breached sour-gas line
June 20, 2013

Alberta regulator says Legacy Oil owns breached sour-gas line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator said Legacy Oil and Gas Inc is the owner of a sour natural-gas pipeline that ruptured in the small town of Turner Valley on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some of the town’s residents.

The regulator said in a statement it is working with the company and the local government of the town of 2,100, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, to respond to the leak.

The gas released from the pipeline contains 1-percent hydrogen sulfide, which is deadly in high concentrations.

A spokesperson for Legacy could not be immediately reached for comment.

