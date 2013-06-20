FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alberta town residents prepare for evacuation after sour gas leak
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 20, 2013 / 6:02 PM / in 4 years

Alberta town residents prepare for evacuation after sour gas leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - The 2,100 residents of Turner Valley, Alberta, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, are being readied for evacuation on Thursday following a leak of deadly sour natural gas.

The Alberta Energy Regulator said the source of the leak has not yet been determined, though earlier reports said a pipeline containing the gas had ruptured.

“We’re not sure of the source of the leak, whether its from a pipeline or facilities,” said Kim Blanchette, a spokeswoman for the regulator. “People have been advised to shelter in place. We are working with the municipality and trying to get as many details as possible.”

Sour gas contains hydrogen sulfide, which can be fatal in high concentrations. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.