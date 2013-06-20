Alberta town residents prepare for evacuation after sour gas leak

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 (Reuters) - The 2,100 residents of Turner Valley, Alberta, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, are being readied for evacuation on Thursday following a leak of deadly sour natural gas.

The Alberta Energy Regulator said the source of the leak has not yet been determined, though earlier reports said a pipeline containing the gas had ruptured.

“We’re not sure of the source of the leak, whether its from a pipeline or facilities,” said Kim Blanchette, a spokeswoman for the regulator. “People have been advised to shelter in place. We are working with the municipality and trying to get as many details as possible.”

Sour gas contains hydrogen sulfide, which can be fatal in high concentrations. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)