7 months ago
TransCanada to find out if shippers still behind Keystone XL -report
January 26, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 7 months ago

TransCanada to find out if shippers still behind Keystone XL -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 25 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Press.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to reapply for a permit after the previous administration vetoed the project. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

