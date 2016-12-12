Canada to name replacement panel for Energy East pipeline

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will on Monday name three replacement members for a National Energy Board panel examining TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, said a spokesman for Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.
The original three-person panel quit in early September after it emerged two members had privately met a TransCanada consultant before the hearings formally started. The pipeline faces fierce opposition from environmental groups.
