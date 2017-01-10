FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Review process for Energy East pipeline to face legal challenge
January 10, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

Review process for Energy East pipeline to face legal challenge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Canadian environmental group on Tuesday will file a legal challenge against the regulatory review of TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, it said, seeking to restart what it calls a process tainted by bias.

Transition Initiative Kenora's motion to be filed to the National Energy Board quasi-judicial body comes one day after the board formally assigned three replacement members for Energy East's review.

The review was thrown into chaos last year after revelations that panel members met privately with a company consultant, prompting the entire panel to step down in September.

The government has not said whether the review will begin where it was suspended or restart from the beginning. Transition Initiative Kenora said it should restart as the meeting with the consultant calls into question any previous decision by the panel.

The Natural Resources Canada federal agency and TransCanada did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

