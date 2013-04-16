FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada finance minister to raise Keystone pipeline with Lew
April 16, 2013
April 16, 2013

Canada finance minister to raise Keystone pipeline with Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will raise TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline when he meets new U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew this week, a senior Canadian finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Canada’s Conservative government strongly backs the project, which would take crude from Alberta’s oil sands to refineries in Texas. President Barack Obama, who will ultimately decide the pipeline’s fate, is under pressure from environmentalists to block the project.

Flaherty and Lew will be in Washington later this week for a meeting of the Group of 20 leading and emerging nations. Their face-to-face talk will be the first since Lew was sworn in on Feb. 28.

