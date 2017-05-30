FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta says committed to seeing Trans Mountain pipeline to completion
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 3 months ago

Alberta says committed to seeing Trans Mountain pipeline to completion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.

British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, casting doubt on the future of the project.

"It's important to note that provinces do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government's approval," Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

