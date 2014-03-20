Conservative lawmaker Hancock becomes Alberta's interim premier

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 (Reuters) - Dave Hancock, a long-serving member of Alberta’s ruling Progressive Conservative dynasty, was chosen on Thursday as the Canadian province’s interim premier in the wake of the sudden resignation of Alison Redford, local media reported.

The party, which has ruled the oil-rich western province for 43 years, has plunged in the polls as Redford, who resigned on Wednesday after two and a half years as premier, came under fire for lavish travel expenses and faced a revolt in her caucus.

The party is expected to pick a new leader within six months.

Hancock, who represents a riding in Edmonton, the provincial capital, was first elected in 1997 and has served as deputy premier since December. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)