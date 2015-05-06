New left-wing premier of Canada's Alberta says will partner with oil industry

CALGARY, Alberta, May 6 (Reuters) - The new premier-elect of Alberta said on Wednesday that her left-leaning party will be a “good partner” to the energy sector, moving to assuage the fears of the Canadian province’s powerful oil industry who fear higher costs and opposition to pipelines.

Rachel Notley, who promised to review oversight of the oil and gas sector during the campaign, also said Canada needed a national approach to address environmental issues. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Amran Abocar)