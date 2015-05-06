Left-wing NDP topples Conservatives in Canada's Alberta

CALGARY, May 5 (Reuters) - The left-wing New Democrats won election in the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, ending the 44-year run by the Progressive Conservatives amid promises to review oversight of the oil and gas sector in the home of Canada’s oil sands.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) surged past the long-ruling Conservatives in opinion polls in recent weeks as voters reacted to plunging oil prices, provincial budget woes and a series of campaign missteps by Premier Jim Prentice and his party. (Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams; Editing by Amran Abocar)