FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada minister eludes questions on federal Bombardier aid
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Canada minister eludes questions on federal Bombardier aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Figures in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Navdeep Bains, Canada’s new innovation minister, on Wednesday sidestepped questions as to whether Ottawa should aid ailing Quebec-based aerospace firm Bombardier Inc, saying he had not yet been briefed by his staff.

Asked a second time about possible federal help, Bains - who was appointed to his post earlier in the day - replied that “growing the economy and creating jobs” would be a priority for the incoming Liberal government.

Quebec has announced plans to invest $1 billion in Bombardier’s CSeries program and has said it wants Ottawa to contribute the same amount. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.