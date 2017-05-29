British Columbia Greens, NDP to make announcement on province's govt

May 29 (Reuters) - British Columbia's Green Party and New Democratic Party said on Monday their leaders will hold a joint news conference at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) to make a significant announcement about the future of the Canadian province's government.

The tiny Green Party, which holds the balance of power in the Pacific province after a very close election earlier this month, could push the pro-business Liberals out of power by forming a majority government with the left-leaning NDP. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sandra Maler)