May 29, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 3 months

British Columbia Greens, NDP to make announcement on province's govt

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - British Columbia's Green Party and New Democratic Party said on Monday their leaders will hold a joint news conference at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) to make a significant announcement about the future of the Canadian province's government.

The tiny Green Party, which holds the balance of power in the Pacific province after a very close election earlier this month, could push the pro-business Liberals out of power by forming a majority government with the left-leaning NDP. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sandra Maler)

