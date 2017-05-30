RPT-British Columbia's Greens, NDP vow to halt Kinder Morgan pipeline

(Repeats to follow alerts, no change to headline or text)

VICTORIA, British Columbia May 30 (Reuters) - British Columbia's New Democrats and Greens, which have struck a deal to govern in the Western Canadian province, said on Tuesday they will use "every tool available" to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline.

The power-sharing agreement did not offer any specifics on what these tools were or how they planned to block the pipeline. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Victoria; Editing by Amran Abocar)