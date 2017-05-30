FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RPT-British Columbia's Greens, NDP vow to halt Kinder Morgan pipeline
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 30, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-British Columbia's Greens, NDP vow to halt Kinder Morgan pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to follow alerts, no change to headline or text)

VICTORIA, British Columbia May 30 (Reuters) - British Columbia's New Democrats and Greens, which have struck a deal to govern in the Western Canadian province, said on Tuesday they will use "every tool available" to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline.

The power-sharing agreement did not offer any specifics on what these tools were or how they planned to block the pipeline. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Victoria; Editing by Amran Abocar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.