June 29 British Columbia's Liberal government
was defeated on Thursday in a non-confidence vote, as expected,
paving the way for the left-leaning New Democrats to rule the
Western Canadian province for the first time in 16 years.
Seven weeks after a knife-edge election, New Democratic Party
(NDP) lawmakers, backed by the Green Party, used their majority
of 44 in the 87-member legislature to introduce a non-confidence
amendment in the Liberal government's Throne Speech.
British Columbia premier Christy Clark is expected to inform
the province's nominal head, Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon,
that she will resign. Guichon is then expected to invite NDP
leader John Horgan to form a government.
The Greens struck an agreement in late May to back the NDP
and oust the Liberals after a May 9 general election reduced
Clark's party to a minority. But with only one seat more than
the Liberals, a Greens-backed NDP government is fragile and few
expect it to survive the four-year term.
The right-leaning British Columbia Liberals are unaffiliated
with the left-leaning Liberals in power federally.
The weeks of political limbo since the election have
unnerved investors in Canada's third-most populous province, not
least owners of oil and gas projects such as Kinder Morgan Inc's
C$7.4 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
project, which the NDP has vowed to halt.
The NDP and Greens, which will form the first minority
government in the province in 65 years, have accused the
Liberals of trying to cling to power by stealing their election
promises and introducing them as last-minute legislation to
delay being voted out.
Green leader Andrew Weaver said in a statement after
Thursday's vote he was encouraged that the Liberals had adopted
the policies of the NDP and his party.
"This is an historic opportunity for all 87 MLAs (members of
legislative assembly) to work together," he said.
