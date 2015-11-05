Canada's new government reinstates mandatory long census

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The new government of Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reinstated on Thursday a mandatory long census that the outgoing Conservatives had scrapped, in an issue that had become part of an ideological tug of war.

The Conservatives had made the long-form census voluntary on the grounds that it was too intrusive, raising complaints from opposition parties and various associations that it would degrade the data quality and make fact-based decisions harder.

Navdeep Bains, the Liberal minister for innovation, science and economic development, told reporters on Thursday the long-form census would again be mandatory. The next census is 2016. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)