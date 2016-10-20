FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian finance minister to provide fall fiscal update on Nov. 1
October 20, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

Canadian finance minister to provide fall fiscal update on Nov. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he would provide an update on the government's economic and fiscal situation on Nov. 1.

Morneau said the update would also take into consideration recommendations by an economic advisory council that included creating an infrastructure development bank and boosting immigration. The year-old Liberal government is set to run a deficit of C$29.4 billion in the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
