Canada industry minister broke ethics rules: probe

OTTAWA, March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis, who must decide whether to approve Glencore International’s C$6.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian grain handler Viterra, broke conflict-of-interest rules by doing a favor for an ex-colleague, Canada’s ethics watchdog said on Thursday.

The ruling is an embarrassment for the Conservative government, which came to power in early 2006 promising to boost accountability in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper has traditionally stood by ministers who land in trouble. Paradis, a senior cabinet member, must approve all major foreign takeover bids and is also in charge of the sensitive telecommunications file.

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said, after an investigation, that when Paradis was public works minister in 2009, he violated the Conflict of Interest Act by telling bureaucrats to set up a meeting with a former Conservative legislator who wanted to do business with Ottawa.

“Although I found that Mr. Paradis contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, I believe his inclination to direct that a meeting for his former caucus colleague be arranged is easy to understand: it is natural to want to help someone one knows,” Dawson said in a statement.

“However, I believe that facilitating access to decision-makers or those who may influence them is captured by the act’s prohibition against providing preferential treatment. Ministers are in a position of power and have a special responsibility to ensure that that power is exercised fairly and in a way that is open to all Canadians,” Dawson added.

A spokesman for Paradis said the minister was analyzing the ruling. No one in the office of Harper - who is in Thailand on an official visit - was immediately available for comment.

Paradis became industry minister in May 2011.