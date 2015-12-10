Canada finance minister sets announcement for early on Friday

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT) on Friday in the foyer of the House of Commons, his office announced on Thursday. No topic was given.

The media advisory said officials would be available to answer technical questions afterwards. The minister’s most recent announcement was on Dec. 7, regarding the new Liberal government’s plans to cut taxes on the middle class and raise them on the rich. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Gregorio)