Canada finance minister resigns, says not due to health issues

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Jim Flaherty announced on Tuesday that he is resigning from politics, effective immediately, and will be returning to the private sector.

“Yesterday, I informed the Prime Minister that I am resigning from Cabinet. This was a decision I made with my family earlier this year, as I will be returning to the private sector,” Flaherty said in a written statement.

Flaherty said the decision was not related to his health. He announced last year he suffers from a rare skin disease.