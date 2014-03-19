FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBC says Canada's energy minister to become new finance minister
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

CBC says Canada's energy minister to become new finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, the Conservative government’s point man on the Keystone XL pipeline, will be appointed the new finance minister, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty resigned on Tuesday and his replacement will be announced on Wednesday. CBC did not cite any sources in its report and Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s chief spokesman Jason MacDonald would not comment.

In his current role, Oliver has been the Conservative government’s main proponent of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline to the United States. (Reporting by Louise Egan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.