Canada's Harper sees economic growth, won't comment on Duffy trial
April 7, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Harper sees economic growth, won't comment on Duffy trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s economic growth this year will be weaker than anticipated, but the economy will grow and the federal budget will be balanced in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.

Harper, speaking in Vancouver, also said that while he had some concern about household indebtedness, data on the big picture suggested most borrowers and lenders were in good shape.

He declined to comment on the Ottawa trial of suspended Senator Mike Duffy, which began in Ottawa on Tuesday, beyond his previous statements that he had no knowledge of illegal payments. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant, writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

