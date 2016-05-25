FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Canadian PM Harper to leave politics, reports say
May 25, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Former Canadian PM Harper to leave politics, reports say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will leave politics later this year, possibly to join U.S. private equity firm KKR, according to domestic media reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported that Harper, who was Canada’s prime minister for nearly 10 years, has had offers of work from several U.S. companies, including KKR.

Harper stepped down as leader of the Conservatives last October after the party was defeated by the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Harper was re-elected as a member of parliament for a riding in Calgary, but will resign his seat before parliament comes back from its summer break in the fall, according to media reports.

KKR declined to comment. Harper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Globe and Mail newspaper, which first reported that Harper would step down, said he was also looking at establishing a foreign policy institute. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

