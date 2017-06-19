(Adds details from press conference, quote, background)
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial
counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the
stability of the country's housing market.
The federal government acted last year to tighten mortgage
lending rules to rein in Canada's housing boom, while British
Columbia and Ontario have implemented taxes on foreign buyers in
Vancouver and Toronto, respectively.
Morneau told reporters he had shared with provincial finance
ministers the Finance Department's view on "the continuing
importance of monitoring the housing market, the need to make
sure that we remain vigilant, and consider whether there is
additional actions required to best assure the stability of that
market."
Morneau said the government was continuing to watch the
situation at non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc,
which looks to be "working its way through its challenges" and
called its recent settlement with the Ontario Securities
Commission (OSC) "positive."
Home Capital last week agreed on a settlement with the OSC
and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about
problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Martin Reid.
Morneau said top policymakers at the Bank of Canada told the
gathered finance ministers that the economy was doing better
than had been expected a few months ago.
The federal and provincial governments also discussed the
need to keep the tax rate on recreational marijuana low and have
a coordinated approach across the country, though ministers did
not discuss revenue estimates, Morneau said.
"Revenue shouldn't be our driving goal," said Morneau.
Canada is on track to legalize recreational marijuana by
next summer, though the federal government has left the details
of how the drug will be sold up to the provinces.
The Liberal government has said legalizing marijuana will
keep it out of the hands of children and reduce drug-related
crime. It also wants to keep the sale price low enough that
users will not turn to the black market.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by G Crosse and James
Dalgleish)