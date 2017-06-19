UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.
During a press conference following a meeting with provincial finance ministers, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau also called Home Capital Group Inc's recent settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission "positive." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)