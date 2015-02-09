FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian Conservative MP to join opposition Liberal Party
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Conservative MP to join opposition Liberal Party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Member of Parliament Eve Adams said on Monday she will leave the Conservative government to join the opposition Liberal Party, in a fresh blow to Prime Minister Stephen Harper ahead of an election scheduled for October.

Sitting alongside Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Adams told reporters, “The party no longer shares my values.”

Adams is currently listed as Conservative MP for Mississauga-Brampton South, which is just outside of Toronto. Canadians are set to head to the polls in a federal election in October. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)

