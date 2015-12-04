FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's new government promises fiscal plan suited to tough times
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's new government promises fiscal plan suited to tough times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s Liberal government, unveiling its plans at the start of the new Parliament, promised on Friday to pursue a fiscal plan “that is responsible, transparent and suited to challenging economic times.”

It gave no details on whether it would stick to its campaign pledge to limit budget deficits to C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) a year. It also pledged to engage indigenous peoples more fully in reviewing major natural resource development projects.

$1=$1.34 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.