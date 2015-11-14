FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada needs to keep an eye on low oil prices -finance minister
November 14, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Canada needs to keep an eye on low oil prices -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELEK, Turkey, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada needs to keep a close eye on low oil prices, which the ruling Liberal Party took into consideration when drawing up an election platform that called for extra stimulus, new Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday.

Morneau, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, also said U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was encouraged by the Liberals’ plans for new infrastructure spending. The Liberals won the Oct 19 election. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

