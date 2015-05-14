FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM: data indicate Canadians' mortgage debt is manageable
May 14, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Canada PM: data indicate Canadians' mortgage debt is manageable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 14 (Reuters) - All data indicate that Canadians’ mortgage debt loads are “very manageable” but some people are over exposed, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

“It remains our analysis ... that the Canadian housing sector should be strong and stable over the longer term,” Harper told a televised news conference in the Ontario town of Windsor. He also said his government had no current plans to introduce a tax on real estate purchases by non-residents.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

