Canada's expected finance minister arrives for swearing-in

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, tipped to replace Jim Flaherty as finance minister, arrived on Wednesday morning at Rideau Hall, the government residence where cabinet ministers are sworn in.

The Conservative government has not formally confirmed his appointment to replace Flaherty, who resigned on Tuesday, but a government official familiar with the situation said Oliver would be the choice.

A junior minister, Greg Rickford, also arrived at Rideau Hall, suggesting he may replace Oliver in natural resources. Rickford, who hails from northern Ontario, is currently minister of state for science and technology, and for northern Ontario development, and for the so-called Ring of Fire mining development project in the region. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)