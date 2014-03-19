FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's new finance minister pledges continuity
March 19, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's new finance minister pledges continuity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s new Finance Minister Joe Oliver pledged continuity in the government’s economic policy and warned of global economic uncertainty in his first written remarks since being appointed to the job on Wednesday.

“I‘m honored that Prime Minister Harper has appointed me to continue on our low-tax plan for jobs and growth as Canada’s Minister of Finance.” Oliver said in a statement.

“I am firmly committed to continuing our Conservative government’s steady course of creating jobs and growing the economy in all regions of Canada. Although our economic fundamentals are strong, we must protect our gains in the face of global economic uncertainty.” (Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)

