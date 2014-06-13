Liberals head for Ontario electoral victory -CBC

TORONTO, June 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected a fourth straight Liberal victory in Ontario’s election on Thursday, but said it was too early to say whether the party would win a majority of seats in the province’s legislature.

Only days before the election in Canada’s most populous province, polls had shown a dead heat between Premier Kathleen Wynne’s left-leaning Liberal government and the austerity-minded Conservative opposition. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Eric Walsh)