Former Quebec separatist leader Jacques Parizeau dies at 84

June 2 (Reuters) - Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau, a separatist who nearly succeeded in turning the French-speaking Canadian province into an independent country, has died. He was 84.

Parizeau’s wife, Lisette Lapointe, announced his death late Monday on social media.

Parizeau’s Parti Quebecois won the 1994 provincial election after promising to hold a referendum on separation from Canada within a year.

But on referendum day, the separatist message fell just short of convincing a majority of Quebec people, who rejected independence for the second time in 15 years.