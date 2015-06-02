FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Quebec separatist leader Jacques Parizeau dies at 84
June 2, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Former Quebec separatist leader Jacques Parizeau dies at 84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau, a separatist who nearly succeeded in turning the French-speaking Canadian province into an independent country, has died. He was 84.

Parizeau’s wife, Lisette Lapointe, announced his death late Monday on social media.

Parizeau’s Parti Quebecois won the 1994 provincial election after promising to hold a referendum on separation from Canada within a year.

But on referendum day, the separatist message fell just short of convincing a majority of Quebec people, who rejected independence for the second time in 15 years.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

