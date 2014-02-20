FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec heading for provincial election, separatists lead
February 20, 2014

Quebec heading for provincial election, separatists lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Quebec’s two largest opposition parties said they would vote against the provincial budget that was introduced on Thursday, assuring a spring election, the French branch of CBC television reported.

The separatist Parti Quebecois currently heads a minority government and leads in the polls, and it might well call an election on its own in the next two weeks, before it is brought down in a vote on its budget.

The budget projected a C$1.75 billion (C$1.58 billion) deficit for 2014-15, unchanged from the projection it gave in November.

