In Quebec, outdoor store signs will have to include some French
May 3, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

In Quebec, outdoor store signs will have to include some French

Kevin Dougherty

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s predominately French-language province of Quebec will require stores with English brand names to display some French on their outdoor signage, the provincial government said on Tuesday.

Quebec’s Liberal government plans to alter the province’s language laws so retailers with English names like Wal-Mart Stores will have to add a French description of what they are selling, but will not have to change their trade marks.

The laws are expected to go into effect later in 2016.

The move comes after the Quebec government lost court cases in 2014 and 2015 against a group of big-box retailers that declined to add French to their signage. 

Additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler

