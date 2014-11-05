Canadian MP quits legislature after campaign finance conviction

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian member of parliament who sat as an independent resigned his seat on Wednesday following a court conviction last week for violating campaign financing rules.

Dean Del Mastro was elected as a Conservative and served as parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, but became an independent last year in light of the charges regarding the 2008 election campaign.

An Ontario court found him guilty on Oct. 31 of exceeding the campaign expense limit and failing to report a campaign contribution and election expense.

Del Mastro said he did nothing wrong.

“I did not donate too much money to myself and I stand by my filings in 2008,” he told the House of Commons as he resigned.

“Don’t listen to the people who are on the blogs and the haters.” (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Mike De Souza. Editing by Andre Grenon)