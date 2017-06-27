BRIEF-Merck says in tweet company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
* Merck confirms company's computer network was compromised as part of global hack
OTTAWA, June 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked when his government would balance the budget, on Tuesday said he was focused on the need to make investments in the country's economy.
Trudeau also told a news conference in Ottawa that he rejected the idea of new measures that would increase taxes on middle-class Canadians. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there had been "computer attacks" on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had been infected.