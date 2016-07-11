FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada Post says will not bar workers from jobs in labor dispute
July 8, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Canada Post says will not bar workers from jobs in labor dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada Post Corp has abandoned plans to bar workers from their jobs in the ongoing labor dispute, the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday, averting a potential nationwide disruption to service.

The Crown corporation had given a 72-hour notice for a Monday "lockout" a temporary work stoppage sometimes used as a labor negotiation tactic.

Canada Post and the union for its workers have been negotiating for months over wages and pensions.

The talks continue. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
