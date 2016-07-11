FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Union, Canada Post say no mail-stoppage plans in labor dispute
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Union, Canada Post say no mail-stoppage plans in labor dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from union)

July 11 (Reuters) - The union representing Canada Post Corp workers said on Monday it has no plans to strike in the ongoing labor dispute, alleviating lingering concerns about a potential nationwide service disruption.

The statement by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers came after the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday it has abandoned its plan for a "lockout," a temporary work stoppage initiated by the employer instead of workers.

Canada Post then said it was expecting the union to honor its past statements on not planning to strike.

The union said its representatives are continuing to meet with those of Canada Post and the parties "are working long hours" to reach a settlement.

Canada Post and the union have been negotiating for months over wages and pensions. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.