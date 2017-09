June 30 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan has begun to recall 47 permanent workers at its Lanigan, Saskatchewan mine due to a tight market for granular potash, the fertilizer producer said on Monday.

The recall comes two weeks after the company rescinded layoff notices affecting 50 workers at its Penobsquis, New Brunswick mine for the same reason. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)